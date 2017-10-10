Sebastian officer, suspect hurt in shooting ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sebastian officer, suspect hurt in shooting ID'd

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - A Sebastian police officer and a gunman were transported to the hospital after several shots were fired at an area bar Monday night. 

According to a news release, at about 10:20 p.m. the Sebastian Police Department received information of a suspect, identified as Ward Kenyon, wanted on a warrant at Earl's Hideaway located 1405 Indian River Dr.

As two officers began to escort Kenyon from the establishment, police say Kenyon struggled with the officers and drew a pistol.

According to police, Officer Tegpreet “Preet” Singh attempted to grab the gun. Both Singh and Kenyon fell to the floor and fought over the firearm, which was fired by Kenyon.

Another officer drew his firearm and engaged Kenyon and officers were able to gain control of Kenyon.

Sebastian Operations Commander John Blackledge said it is unclear if Officer Singh was hit by the Kenyon's bullets.

Police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an independent review of the shooting with the assistance of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Ward Kenyon is currently in custody under criminal charges for an existing warrant for a violation of probation from a previous violent crime.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.