Dad gets 7 years for son's scalding death

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

LEBANON, Ohio -- A judge sentenced a Franklin man to seven years in prison Tuesday for his son's scalding death.

Robert Ritchie, 32, asked for mercy, telling the judge he wanted to become a pastor so he could share his faith. He faced a possible sentence of up to 11 years.

Sheri Gredig, the victim's maternal grandmother, told Ritchie: "You're destined for hell and the devil himself."

Defense attorney Frank Schiavone IV called Ritchie a "gentle giant" living with despair and hopelessness.

"This isn’t a man the court would typically see," he said.

After three trials, Ritchie was convicted Aug. 25 of child endangering and involuntary manslaughter in the death of 4-year-old Austin Cooper.

Police say Ritchie didn't check on his young son after the boy's stepmother, Anna Ritchie, severely burned him in a bathtub. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Anna Ritchie placed Cooper's legs in scalding water -- about 134 degrees -- for 20 to 25 minutes.

She pleaded guilty to murder, and a judge sentenced her to between 18 years and life in prison.