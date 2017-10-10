As lake levels rise, concerns about dike grow

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

Lake Okeechobee water levels continue to rise Tuesday afternoon. The lake is now well over 17 feet.

The concern is the levels will continue to rise because more water is flowing into the lake than the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is discharging east and west.

Before Hurricane Irma levels were at 13.68 feet.

Now, more than a month later, the lake is at 17.20 feet.

Stephanie Busin lives less than 500 yards from the Herbert Hoover Dike.

"It's scary. I mean it's scary for loss of property," said Busin.

The Army Corps says inflows into the lake are nearly 11 billion gallons per day.

They are currently discharging nearly 5 billion gallons of lake water to the west and more than 1 billion gallons to the east.

Now there's concern about the southern portion of the dike.

Clewiston Mayor Mali Gardner is worried about those vulnerable spots where construction is still going on.

She calls it a no-win situation.

"Too much water south of the Lake. All the compartments are full. Shows the importance of stopping water north of the lake," said Gardner.

The Army Corps is currently conducting daily inspections on the dike.