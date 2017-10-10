Marijuana Health Center opening in Boynton Beach

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

At the corner of 7th street and Boynton Beach Boulevard sits a sign and a building that is gaining a lot of attention

Rightfully so says Robert Fronrath.

“We believe we’re the first one of its kind in the state of Florida,” Fronrath says. “We’re gonna help people over the next couple of months that would’ve never even thought about coming into a facility like this.”

Fronrath is the owner of The Florida Medical Marijuana Health Center which is currently hosting a yard sale until it opens its doors.

When it does, however, he says you can’t get weed here, just knowledge.

“We’re strictly a medical facility, we’re not a dispensary,” he says. “You’re going to come in, you’re going to consult with our people.”

He says a doctor at the clinic will evaluate you, and based on whether or not your condition falls under the state law, provide you with a recommendation.

From there, it’s up to the state to determine whether or not to issue you a medicinal marijuana card.

“Seeing that it is close to 95, it seems like we’ll maybe have more people coming into Boynton Beach learning about this,” says Boynton Beach Mayor Stevhen Grant.

He says the voters spoke loud and clear when they approved medical marijuana last November, but now it’s time for them to listen.

“Some people don’t know the benefits and consequences of taking this type of medicine,” he says.

The Palm Beach County Medical Society, which isn’t fully on board with the medical marijuana revolution, says take caution.

Dr. Brent Schillenger says we just don’t know if marijuana is an effective treatment just yet. “The guidelines at this point for the actual use of it are in development so to speak."

So if you go to this clinic, or any other clinic or doctor, he says do your research. “You really need to deal with a physician who has a lot of knowledge, who didn’t just take a weekend course. And the knowledge is evolving.”

There are still a few hurdles to jump through, such as licensing and cleanup, before the clinic opens to the public.

Fronrath tells me he’s aiming for October 23rd.