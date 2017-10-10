LIVE: Riviera police chief holds news conference

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

Riviera Beach Police Chief Clarence Williams holds news conference at 6 p.m.

Chief Clarence Williams has been the center of controversy in the last couple of weeks. The union that represents Riviera Beach's police officers believes Williams is behind the firing of former City Manager Jonathan Evans, so he could take his place.