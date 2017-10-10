LIVE: Riviera police chief holds news conference - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LIVE: Riviera police chief holds news conference

Riviera Beach Police Chief Clarence Williams holds news conference at 6 p.m. 

Chief Clarence Williams has been the center of controversy in the last couple of weeks. The union that represents Riviera Beach's police officers believes Williams is behind the firing of former City Manager Jonathan Evans, so he could take his place. 

 
