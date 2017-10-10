Police release body cam video of moms overdosing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police release body cam video of moms overdosing

Boynton Beach police have released the body camera video of what they say is two moms overdosing with their one and two month old babies in the back seat.  WPTV was first to request the video.  

We reported exclusively Monday night the 911 call made by one of the moms as the other was unconscious.

In the 2:45 clip, you see officers responding, one of the mom’s is in the passenger’s seat passed out, and the other is in the back of an ambulance.  A first responder says they administered narcan, the drug commonly used to bring someone back to life after overdosing. 

Near the end of the clip, you see an officer soothing one of the crying babies, offering a pacifier.

Both moms, 27-year-old Kristen O’Conner and 28-year-old June Schweinhart were arrested, charged with child neglect.  The babies were turned over to the Department of Children and Families, who eventually turned them over to family.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.