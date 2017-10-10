Police release body cam video of moms overdosing

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

Boynton Beach police have released the body camera video of what they say is two moms overdosing with their one and two month old babies in the back seat. WPTV was first to request the video.

We reported exclusively Monday night the 911 call made by one of the moms as the other was unconscious.

In the 2:45 clip, you see officers responding, one of the mom’s is in the passenger’s seat passed out, and the other is in the back of an ambulance. A first responder says they administered narcan, the drug commonly used to bring someone back to life after overdosing.

Near the end of the clip, you see an officer soothing one of the crying babies, offering a pacifier.

Both moms, 27-year-old Kristen O’Conner and 28-year-old June Schweinhart were arrested, charged with child neglect. The babies were turned over to the Department of Children and Families, who eventually turned them over to family.

