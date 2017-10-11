Comment on power restoration after Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Comment on power restoration after Irma

The Florida Public Service Commission is asking utility customers to provide comments on Florida electric utilities’ hurricane preparedness and restoration actions. 

In a Tuesday news release, the commission said they are asking customers to visit this link and submit their comments. 

“We want to hear from customers about their power restoration time and how utility information was provided to them before, during, and after the storm,” said PSC Chairman Julie Brown.  “Your comments will be extremely valuable as part of the Commission’s review of utility hurricane preparedness and restoration actions.”

The PSC recently set its action plan to review utilities' hurricane preparedness and restoration actions. 

The review will explore the potential to further minimize infrastructure damage that results in outages. 

A docket was established to collect data on the utilities’ transmission and distribution facilities to discern the type and cause of damage from Hurricane Irma.

Aft the data is collected and analyzed, the commission said they will consider options for action.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.