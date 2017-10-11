Comment on power restoration after Irma

Posted: Tuesday, October 10 2017 1:57 PM EDT 2017-10-10 17:57:35 GMT Updated: Tuesday, October 10 2017 7:40 PM EDT 2017-10-10 23:40:36 GMT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.
Posted: Tuesday, October 10 2017
This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.
Posted: Monday, October 9 2017
EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan.
Posted: Monday, October 9 2017
Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.
Posted: Monday, October 9 2017
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.
The Florida Public Service Commission is asking utility customers to provide comments on Florida electric utilities’ hurricane preparedness and restoration actions.
In a Tuesday news release, the commission said they are asking customers to
visit this link and submit their comments.
“We want to hear from customers about their power restoration time and how utility information was provided to them before, during, and after the storm,” said PSC Chairman Julie Brown. “Your comments will be extremely valuable as part of the Commission’s review of utility hurricane preparedness and restoration actions.”
The PSC recently set its action plan to review utilities' hurricane preparedness and restoration actions.
The review will explore the potential to further minimize infrastructure damage that results in outages.
A
docket was established to collect data on the utilities’ transmission and distribution facilities to discern the type and cause of damage from Hurricane Irma.
Aft the data is collected and analyzed, the commission said they will consider options for action.
