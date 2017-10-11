Harvey Weinstein wife says she's leaving him

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

NEW YORK (AP) - Designer Georgina Chapman has broken her six-day silence about sexual harassment allegations against her husband Harvey Weinstein by saying she is leaving the embattled film mogul.

Chapman says in a statement released to People magazine Tuesday that her heart breaks for the women her husband has allegedly mistreated. The couple married in 2007.

It came as some on social media began calling for a boycott of Marchesa, the red carpet brand she founded with best friend Keren Craig in 2004. That's the year Chapman first met Weinstein at a party, then forging ahead with looks for Renee Zellweger and other A-listers.

The brand benefited from Weinstein contacts over the years. Only time will tell whether Chapman's move to distance herself from Weinstein will save the Marchesa brand.

Marchesa did not respond to requests for comment.