Broward County dog found stabbed, beaten, stuffed in suitcase

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police in Broward County are searching for the person responsible who severely injured a dog and leaving him trapped inside of a suitcase.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 1945 Lee St. in Hollywood, Fla., and found a pit bull's paw sticking out of a suitcase located near an abandoned building.

Officers said they heard the dog crying inside the suitcase.

When police opened it to let the pit bull out, they discovered the animal had severe lacerations to the top of its head and body.

The dog, which has been named Ollie, was transported to the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital where the veterinarian said the animal had been stabbed, possibly multiple times, and beaten.

Grateful Paws Dog & Cat Rescue is looking for a foster home for Ollie.

A GoFund Me account for the dog has already raised more than $17,000 in a day.

Ollie does not have a chip and was wearing a collar without a tag.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information concerning this incident to call the Hollywood Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 954-967-4411 or send a tip to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

