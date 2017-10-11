Broward County dog found stabbed, beaten, stuffed in suitcase

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein's fate

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police in Broward County are searching for the person responsible who severely injured a dog and leaving him trapped inside of a suitcase.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 1945 Lee St. in Hollywood, Fla., and found a pit bull's paw sticking out of a suitcase located near an abandoned building.

Officers said they heard the dog crying inside the suitcase.

When police opened it to let the pit bull out, they discovered the animal had severe lacerations to the top of its head and body.

The dog, which has been named Ollie, was transported to the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital where the veterinarian said the animal had been stabbed, possibly multiple times, and beaten.

Grateful Paws Dog & Cat Rescue is looking for a foster home for Ollie.

A GoFund Me account for the dog has already raised more than $17,000 in a day.

Ollie does not have a chip and was wearing a collar without a tag.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information concerning this incident to call the Hollywood Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 954-967-4411 or send a tip to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

