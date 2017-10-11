Broward County dog found stabbed, beaten, stuffed in suitcase has died

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police in Broward County are searching for the person responsible who severely injured a dog and leaving him trapped inside of a suitcase.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 1945 Lee St. in Hollywood, Fla., and found a pit bull's paw sticking out of a suitcase located near an abandoned building.

Officers said they heard the dog crying inside the suitcase.

When police opened it to let the pit bull out, they discovered the animal had severe lacerations to the top of its head and body.

The dog, which has been named Ollie, was transported to the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital where the veterinarian said the animal had been stabbed, possibly multiple times, and beaten.

Grateful Paws Dog & Cat Rescue is looking for a foster home for Ollie.

A GoFund Me account for the dog has already raised more than $17,000 in a day.

Ollie does not have a chip and was wearing a collar without a tag.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information concerning this incident to call the Hollywood Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 954-967-4411 or send a tip to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

