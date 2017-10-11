So. Fla. dog found stabbed, stuffed in suitcase

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Pence's national anthem walkout likely cost more than $243K

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.

This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

Police in Broward County are searching for the person responsible who severely injured a dog and leaving him trapped inside of a suitcase.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 1945 Lee St. in Hollywood, Fla., and found a pit bull's paw sticking out of a suitcase located near an abandoned building.

Officers said they heard the dog crying inside the suitcase.

When police opened it to let the pit bull out, they discovered the animal had severe lacerations to the top of its head and body.

The dog, which has been named Ollie, was transported to the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital where the veterinarian said the animal had been stabbed, possibly multiple times, and beaten.

Grateful Paws Dog & Cat Rescue is looking for a foster home for Ollie.

A GoFund Me account for the dog has already raised more than $17,000 in a day.

Ollie does not have a chip and was wearing a collar without a tag.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information concerning this incident to call the Hollywood Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 954-967-4411 or send a tip to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.