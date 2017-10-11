IRC Cowboys' fan suffers burns after losing bet

This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.

A Vero Beach man was rushed to the hospital with second and third-degree burns after attempting to put on a flaming football jersey following the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys game.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9 p.m. Sunday about a disturbance in the 600 block of 9th St. in Vero Beach.

When deputies arrived at the home, Timothy Silyers, 27, had been already taken to Indian River Medical Center with 22-year-old Brianna Hook.

Deputies interviewed the couple at the hospital, who admitted they were watching the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys game at home when they made a bet to set the losing team’s jersey on fire.

Hook told officials her team, Green Bay, won and they both went outside and lit Silyers' Cowboys jersey on fire.

Silyers said he grabbed the jersey with his right arm and attempted to put the flaming jersey on.

According to a police report, Hook and other members of the family got the jersey off of Silyers and took him to the hospital.

Silyers suffered third-degree burns to his right hand and right arm and second-degree burns to his back.

The report says both stated that no crime had occurred and they were "messing around." They both admitted being intoxicated.