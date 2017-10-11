Do you know this attempted bank robbery suspect? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Do you know this attempted bank robbery suspect?

JUPITER, Fla. -- Jupiter police are looking to identify an attempted bank robbery suspect.

The man robbed the Chase Bank location at 2425 West Indiantown Road around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

Police say the man entered the bank, approached a teller, implied that he had a weapon and demanded money from the teller.

The suspect left the bank without any cash and fled on foot heading northbound. He may have been driven away in a silver Mazda3 hatchback.

He is described as white, approximately 20-30 years old, blue eyes, blonde hair, approximately 5' 5" - 5' 7" tall, with a thin build, wearing a khaki button up shirt, camouflage pants and a blue baseball-style cap.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the attempted robbery is urged to contact Detective Sharp with the Jupiter Police Department at 561-741-2358 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

