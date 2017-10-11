Man accused of murder at age 15 on trial - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of murder at age 15 on trial

Jury selection began Wednesday morning for the man accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Michael Robertson in 2012.

Frank Quarles, now 21, was 15-years-old when authorities say he killed Robertson over an argument about a bike. 

The defense and prosecution are expected to question nearly 100 jurors before selection wraps up.

A grand jury indicted Quarles in 2012 on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a concealed firearm.

Quarles approached Robertson in front of a house in the 3600 block of Kewanee Dr in suburban Lantana on Feb. 8, 2012, according to court records. He confronted Robertson, a 10th grader at Santaluces High School, about stealing his bicycle. 

They argued, and Quarles told Robertson that he was going home to get a gun, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office affidavit.

Quarles then allegedly returned with a .38-caliber revolver, pulling it from his waistband and pointing it at Robertson, the PBSO report said.

The trial will break Wednesday afternoon and should begin again on Monday, Oct. 16.

