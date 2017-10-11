Facebook, Instagram outages reported worldwide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Facebook, Instagram outages reported worldwide

Having problems logging into Facebook or refreshing your news feed? Can't share your latest photo on Instagram?

Facebook and Instagram users around the world are unable to use the sites or apps due to an outage.

Down Detector, which reports website outages online, is reporting 41% of Facebook users are affected with a total blackout, 37% can't log in and 21% are having issues with the Facebook app.

As far as Instagram goes, 54% of users can't access their news feed, 22% of users can't use the website and 22% can't even log in.

Facebook has not commented on the outage.

While some users can't access their accounts, others are still able to browse the social networking site and app.

Link: DownDetector.com.

