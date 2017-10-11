Facebook, Instagram outages reported worldwide

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

Having problems logging into Facebook or refreshing your news feed? Can't share your latest photo on Instagram?

Facebook and Instagram users around the world are unable to use the sites or apps due to an outage.

Down Detector, which reports website outages online, is reporting 41% of Facebook users are affected with a total blackout, 37% can't log in and 21% are having issues with the Facebook app.

As far as Instagram goes, 54% of users can't access their news feed, 22% of users can't use the website and 22% can't even log in.

Facebook has not commented on the outage.

While some users can't access their accounts, others are still able to browse the social networking site and app.

