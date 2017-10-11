Union responds to Riviera Police Chief - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Union responds to Riviera Police Chief

The president of the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, John Kazanjian, has responded to allegations by Riviera Beach Police Chief Clarence Williams which the chief made during a news conference on Tuesday evening.
 
Chief Williams accused the PBA of intimidating its members to vote against him.

Kazanjian called those allegations "lies."

Kazanjian also said he was surprised that the chief unleashed on his own officers by alleging that they endangered "the lives of babies" by responding late to calls, tipping off drug dealers and getting arrested in other jurisdictions.
 
Watch the full interview here:

 
