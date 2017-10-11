Man charged with child abuse after shooting

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

A Pahokee man shot another man when a 5-year-old was nearby, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies say Anthony Martin fired several shots after an argument Monday night around 7:00 p.m. in front of a house near Pahokee.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Officials say an adult male was taken by helicopter to a local trauma center with an injury after responding to a possible gunshot victim near the 800 block of Padgett Circle.

Martin pulled into the driveway of the house while the 5-year-old played outside, an arrest report states. The child was sent inside by an unknown person watching him. That person’s name is redacted in the PBSO report.

After an argument between Martin and the unknown person, investigators say Martin backed his truck out of the driveway.

The man walked out of the house, trying to stop the argument when Martin began shooting and hit the man, the report states. The child was a few feet away from the victim when the victim was shot.

Nearby deputies say they heard six to seven shots fired. Investigators found shell casings in the roadway and bullet holes in the front of the house.

Martin fled the area in the and was arrested later that night by PBSO.

Martin is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, child abuse/endangerment, shooting from a motor vehicle, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and is being held on $300,000 bond.