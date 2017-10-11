Police: Man stole more than $200,000 in comics - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Man stole more than $200,000 in comics

SPARTA, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a handyman accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of comic books and artwork from a New Jersey homeowner has been arrested.

Francesco Bove was arrested this week in New York City. He's awaiting extradition to New Jersey where he's facing burglary and theft charges. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.

Sparta police have said the theft happened earlier this year when the 64-year-old handyman from Brooklyn, New York, was hired to repair an unoccupied home that had sustained water damage.

Authorities say the homeowner reported the theft after a friend told him his pieces were on the market. Investigators say Bove sold multiple pieces from the collection before travelling to Italy.

Authorities say the homeowner has since located most of his stolen art.

