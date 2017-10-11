Police: Man stole more than $200,000 in comics

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

SPARTA, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a handyman accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of comic books and artwork from a New Jersey homeowner has been arrested.

Francesco Bove was arrested this week in New York City. He's awaiting extradition to New Jersey where he's facing burglary and theft charges. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.

Sparta police have said the theft happened earlier this year when the 64-year-old handyman from Brooklyn, New York, was hired to repair an unoccupied home that had sustained water damage.

Authorities say the homeowner reported the theft after a friend told him his pieces were on the market. Investigators say Bove sold multiple pieces from the collection before travelling to Italy.

Authorities say the homeowner has since located most of his stolen art.