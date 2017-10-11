Dwyer High School student arrested for having a handgun on a sch - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dwyer High School student arrested for having a handgun on a school bus

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- A Dwyer High School student was arrested on a school bus Tuesday and charged with possession of a handgun.

Dwyer High School Principal Joe DePasquale informed parents of the arrest via a recorded phone call today.

School police received a tip that a student had a handgun on school bus #659.

DePasquale says additional school police are on campus today to ensure the sense of safety for students and staff.

The arrest took place in Riviera Beach while the bus was traveling its afternoon route.

