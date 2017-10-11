Instructional superintendent under investigation

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein's fate

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

Palm Beach County School District Instructional Superintendent Dr. Geoff McKee is under investigation, according to the district.

Dr. McKee has been reassigned to the transportation division while the investigation plays out.

The district says the investigation has to do with Dr. McKee's former role as principal at Boca Raton Community High School.

The investigation is looking at Dr. McKee's administrative protocols and procedures as principal.

The district will not give specifics about the investigation, but a lawsuit dated October 8, 2017, filed by a student at Boca Raton Community High School alleges Dr. McKee made an agreement to keep a certain class off of the student's overall grade point average on his transcript.

The court documents claim the change was never made and the school district academic officer has stated it cannot be made.

The documents say Dr. McKee had a contract agreement with the student and mentions emails from Dr. McKee allegedly saying he approved the removal of the credit from the student's transcript.

McKee was hired by the District 20 years ago. The majority of his employment has been as a principal.

WPTV has reached out to the attorney of the student who filed the suit against the district and has also requested Dr. McKee's personnel file.

Story updated to clarify that McKee's title is instructional superintendent.