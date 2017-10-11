Instructional superintendent under investigation - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Instructional superintendent under investigation

Palm Beach County School District Instructional Superintendent Dr. Geoff McKee is under investigation, according to the district. 

Dr. McKee has been reassigned to the transportation division while the investigation plays out.

The district says the investigation has to do with Dr. McKee's former role as principal at Boca Raton Community High School. 

The investigation is looking at Dr. McKee's administrative protocols and procedures as principal.

The district will not give specifics about the investigation, but a lawsuit dated October 8, 2017, filed by a student at Boca Raton Community High School alleges Dr. McKee made an agreement to keep a certain class off of the student's overall grade point average on his transcript. 

The court documents claim the change was never made and the school district academic officer has stated it cannot be made.

The documents say Dr. McKee had a contract agreement with the student and mentions emails from Dr. McKee allegedly saying he approved the removal of the credit from the student's transcript.

McKee was hired by the District 20 years ago. The majority of his employment has been as a principal. 

WPTV has reached out to the attorney of the student who filed the suit against the district and has also requested Dr. McKee's personnel file. 

Story updated to clarify that McKee's title is instructional superintendent.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.