Concerns grow as brown, murky water appears

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.

He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein's fate

Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein's fate

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

Many people on the Treasure Coast have voiced concerns about the appearance of brown, murky water.

It was discovered after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started discharging billions of gallons of Hurricane Irma runoff and Lake Okeechobee water.

There was a time when Chad Delrossa's view waspristinee.

Now?

"There's zero sea life," said Delrossa.

A brown, murky mess.

"You would never see that," he said.

It puts in perspective the situation on the Treasure Coast.

"Very uncharacteristic. Normally you can see the bottom," said Delrossa.

It's too soon to tell if algae blooms, similar to the ones in 2016, will appear.

However, there's good chance bacteria and maybe toxins may be in the water.

Martin County Ecosystem Restoration Management Manager Deborah Drum says the dirty water may stick around for weeks, maybe months.

It's important to note of all of the water flowing through the locks, only 10 percent of that is Lake Okeechobee water.

"If that's only 10 percent it puts some perspective on just how much basin water we're getting as well as when you combine those two things; that's when we get into those situations where we could have multiple years of recovery," said Drum.

Right now the environmentalists say the water is killing oysters and seagrass.