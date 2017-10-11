Woman opens boutique for breast cancer survivors

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each year, thousands of women battle the disease with chemotherapy and radiation treatments, and in some cases -- mastectomies. But what about life after survival?

After battling and surviving breast cancer herself, Kelley Light felt like there was a lack of services to help her adjust to life after her mastectomy. So, she created her very own state-of-the art boutique in North Palm Beach to help other cancer survivors in need.

"I would really like to give back to women who are undergoing the same journey," she told WPTV in an interview on Wednesday.

Breast cancer is a battle in itself but life after surviving can be difficult to navigate.

"I'm here to make them feel beautiful again, make them feel comfortable," she said.

That's why Light created Renew The Breast Care Bouitque, where survivors can get custom fittings for bras and prosthetics in a warm and loving environment. Light was operating in a small space for the past year but for the first time, is opening a boutique at a location off Highway 1 in North Palm Beach.

"I want to be there to be a service to them. To let them know that I can relate to them," she said.

Light was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 at just 38-years-old, after discovering a lump in her breast. She had a mammogram done three years prior at 35-years-old but nothing was detected at that point.

"I was shocked when I found out the news that it was actually breast cancer. My children were only 5 and 7 and all I could think was, am I going to die?"

After a double mastectomy with reconstruction, she went through radiation and chemo treatments. She says life after surgery was frightening.

"So when I think back to my journey -- when you have reconstruction, you have these bulbs that hang off the side of you for a number of weeks and I didn't even know where to go with them," she said, adding that she felt embarrassed while going out in public without the proper attire to make her feel comfortable.

Her boutique carries products just for women who have had mastectomies or other types of surgeries from breast cancer.

"This is a shaper, good for someone who just had a lumpectomy," she said, holding up a prosthetic. "What we stock it with is the prosthesis for women that undergo a full mastectomy with no reconstruction, and bras that actually hold the prosthesis in place."

She also helps survivors with other needs such as head wraps and special hats, even bathing suits.

"We do live in South Florida," said Light. "There's a certain prosthesis that can tolerate the pool more that they can put in the suit."

Light says she is doing everything she can to help survivors know they're not alone.

"Breast cancer is becoming so prevalent over time. There needs to be boutiques for women to help service them and be a source," Light said.

There's a ribbon cutting on next Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the boutique, where survivors, friends and officials with the Town of Palm Beach will be in attendance.

Light's boutique is actually open and is taking appointments for fittings. If you would like to schedule an appointment or request more information, call Light at 561-328-7434 or email her at renewbcb@gmail.com.

Click here to follow the boutique on Facebook.