Riviera Beach residents talk fall out

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

The fallout from not only the police problems, but Riviera Beach's city council decision to suddenly fire the city manager without explanation has the city buzzing.

Finding people to talk on camera was not easy, as many said they did not want to get involved with the politics. Others were afraid of getting in the middle of it. But those who did talk to us had a mixture of opinions.

"It seems fishy, seems very fishy," said Terry Francisco, who owns a barber shop less than a mile from the Riviera Beach Police Department and city offices--- the epicenter of ongoing controversies.

He said people getting their haircut are all talking about one thing.

"The deeper you dig, you never know whats going to come out of it," he said. "We are all curious. We are all curious," he repeated.

A sign in the hair salon/barber shop reads "What happens in the shop, stays in the shop." But what's happening in Riviera Beach is most definitely being talked about inside and outside. He said people who sit in his chair wants answers.

"Perhaps a deeper investigation about whats happening in the city because now everybody’s ears are up and we want to know whats going on," said Francisco.

RELATED: Firing of Riviera Beach city manager

Over the bridge in Singer Island, which is part of Riviera Beach, people want information.

"People just really want to know whats going to happen next in the city, here on singer island," said John Arian, who owns a business there. He went on to say it's a "little scary" that there was a majority no confidence vote about the police chief from his own officers.



At the barber shop, Francisco said he's not concerned. He believes the officers who sit in his chair are committed to safety.



"I don’t think the safety of Riviera Beach is in jeopardy at all."

