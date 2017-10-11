Local mom wants fishing banned at Bathtub Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local mom wants fishing banned at Bathtub Beach

After being bitten by a shark in August, Violet Jalil proved she’s a fighter. She underwent surgery, receiving more than 100 stitches and smiling through most of her hospital stay.

Now, Violet’s mother Jessica is fighting a different battle. She’s trying to prevent what happened to her daughter from happening to another child.

Tonight at 11, she tells you why she wants fishing banned from Bathtub Beach. 

