How can I protect against uninsured drivers?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.

He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

Every day Anne Lackey sees the scene play out in her head.

"Neighbors got a ladder, one person stuck his arm in and kept asking are you ok, you ok."

A May 11 crash left her car rolling over.

"All of a sudden the car was tumbling and I saw it in the windshield first, it was like a washing machine, and then it stopped," Anne said.

According to the crash report, the vehicle that hit her near 36th Street and Pinewood was stolen. At least one juvenile ran from the scene after the crash, leaving Anne slightly injured and with a totaled car.

So she sought legal advice from attorney Gary Lesser, with Lesser, Lesser, Landy And Smith.

"And that ends up meaning Anne can't sue, she can't sue the people who stole the car, because they don't have insurance or assets," said Lesser.

Lackey's crash is a wake-up call about uninsured drivers in Florida, one of the top states in the country when it comes to the number of uninsured drivers.

Robert Norberg with Arden Insurance says in South Florida, one in four drivers have no insurance or low insurance coverage.

"Everybody needs to be out there protecting themselves out on the road."

He says drivers should ask about uninsured drivers coverage.

"A trip to the hospital can be thousands and thousands of dollars so if you don't have that uninsured motorists protection, which cover you and your passengers, you could be stuck like in an accident like this," said Norberg.

For more information on uninsured drivers coverage, contact your insurance agent.