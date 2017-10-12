Clinic offers free dental services for military - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Clinic offers free dental services for military

Service members and their families can get free basic dental care in Delray Beach on Thursday.

Spodak Dental Group said its their opportunity to thank military personnel and their families for the sacrifices they make each day to ensure our freedom. 

Their office is located at 3911 W Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach.

Veterans, active military members and their families can receive free cleanings, exams, fillings, x-rays, treatment for tooth pain and extractions.

You are encouraged to make an appointment by calling (561) 498-0050.

