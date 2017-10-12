PB Gardens to vote on medical marijuana ban - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PB Gardens to vote on medical marijuana ban

Palm Beach Gardens could become the next community to ban medical marijuana dispensaries in Palm Beach County.

The city council is expect to vote on that measure Thursday.

Delray Beach and Royal Palm Beach have already banned dispensaries within city limits, and Boca Raton is considering a similar plan.

Boynton Beach, Lake Worth and unincorporated parts of the county allow the shops.

