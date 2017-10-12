Delray Beach works to improve pedestrian safety - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray Beach works to improve pedestrian safety

Downtown Delray Beach continues to grow in popularity, attracting people to walk or bike around.

Because of the increase in traffic, Delray Beach police want to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians. 

This means if you don't share the road, you're more likely to hear from a police officer about it.

Delray Beach ranks 10th in the state for pedestrian or bicycle-related crashes out of nearly 100 Florida cities its size.

Delray Beach Police Department's traffic unit will be doing high visibility enforcement for pedestrian and bicycle safety now through May 2018 after a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Officers will educate people about sharing the road and giving written warnings and traffic citations to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Crashes with pedestrians or cyclists are more likely to be fatal or lead to more serious injuries than other types of crashes.

The city has had two fatal crashes this year, both involving pedestrians.

