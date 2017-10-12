Delray Beach works to improve pedestrian safety

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein's fate

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

Downtown Delray Beach continues to grow in popularity, attracting people to walk or bike around.

Because of the increase in traffic, Delray Beach police want to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

This means if you don't share the road, you're more likely to hear from a police officer about it.

Delray Beach ranks 10th in the state for pedestrian or bicycle-related crashes out of nearly 100 Florida cities its size.

Delray Beach Police Department's traffic unit will be doing high visibility enforcement for pedestrian and bicycle safety now through May 2018 after a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Officers will educate people about sharing the road and giving written warnings and traffic citations to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Crashes with pedestrians or cyclists are more likely to be fatal or lead to more serious injuries than other types of crashes.

The city has had two fatal crashes this year, both involving pedestrians.