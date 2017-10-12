Fatal crash involving 8 vehicles near Indiantown - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal crash involving 8 vehicles near Indiantown

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning a fatal wreck occurred involving eight vehicles on the Beeline Highway near Indiantown.

The wreck occurred near the intersection with Amarylis Street and Warfield Boulevard sometime overnight. 

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

No other details were immediately available. 

Stay with WPTV.com for more information as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.