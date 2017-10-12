Fatal crash involving 5 vehicles near Indiantown - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal crash involving 5 vehicles near Indiantown

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning a fatal wreck occurred involving five vehicles, including a semi, on the Beeline Highway near Indiantown.

The wreck occurred near the intersection with Amarylis Street and Warfield Boulevard sometime early this morning.

Four other people were injured in the crash, according to Martin County Fire Rescue. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

No other details were immediately available. 

The Martin County Sheriff's Office had earlier said eight vehicles were involved in the wreck.

