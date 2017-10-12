Fatal crash involving 5 vehicles near Indiantown

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.

NFL to teams: Everyone should stand for national anthem

He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein's fate

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning a fatal wreck occurred involving five vehicles, including a semi, on the Beeline Highway near Indiantown.

The wreck occurred near the intersection with Amarylis Street and Warfield Boulevard sometime early this morning.

Four other people were injured in the crash, according to Martin County Fire Rescue. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office had earlier said eight vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Stay with WPTV.com for more information as it becomes available.