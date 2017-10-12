Attempted murder-suicide investigated in Boynton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Attempted murder-suicide investigated in Boynton

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Boynton Beach police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide Thursday morning at the Inlet Harbor Club Condos. 

Officers were called to the gated community, located near Potter Road and Federal Highway, at 8:06 a.m. 

Police said a man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself. The woman was taken to Delray Trauma Center in critical condition.

