PBSO deputy shot woman, killed himself, Boynton Beach police say - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO deputy shot woman, killed himself, Boynton Beach police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Boynton Beach police said a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy shot a woman before fatally shooting himself Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the the Inlet Harbor Club Condos, a gated community located near Potter Road and Federal Highway, at 8:06 a.m. 

Police said a man, later identified as PBSO deputy, shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself. The woman was taken to Delray Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police have not released the names of the two people involved.

