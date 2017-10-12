PBSO deputy shot woman, killed self, police say

He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein's fate

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

Boynton Beach police said a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy shot a woman before fatally shooting himself Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the the Inlet Harbor Club Condos, a gated community located near Potter Road and Federal Highway, at 8:06 a.m.

Police said a man, later identified as PBSO deputy, shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself. The woman was taken to Delray Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police have not released the names of the two people involved.

Stay with WPTV.com and News Channel 5 for more details.