Jupiter woman sentenced for ex-husband's murder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A judge on Thursday sentenced a Palm Beach County woman for killing her ex-husband in 2011.

Donna Horwitz, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Lanny Horwitz, was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Lanny Horwitz was shot multiple times in September 2011 in the couple's Admiral's Cove home.  

During her retrial, the defense tried to paint son Radley Horwitz as the murderer.

"What else were they going to do. I said the first time around only two of us walked out of the house alive. My grandmother was out in the guest house," he said after her retrial.

Radley said he was tired of his mother blaming him for his father's death.  

At her sentencing hearing, the defense asked the judge for a 25-year sentence while the state argued for life in prison.

NewsChannel 5's Tania Rogers contributed to this report.

