FBI seeking a man it calls the 'shaky bandit'

The FBI is searching for the man they believe robbed banks in Jupiter and Boynton Beach and six others in South Florida.
During a heist in Boynton Beach, the suspect was wearing medical scrubs.
Agents have reportedly nicknamed him the 'shaky bandit' because he shakes when he's holding up the teller.
"The FBI has very sophisticated software where they can grab certain physical attributes, characteristics and actually put them together to be able to run through a facial-recognition database to see if they come up with potential targets," said former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan.
Kaplan added the FBI is likely trying to create a pattern to get ahead of the robber and come up with potential areas for his next target.
Investigators say the slim, wavy-haired man has committed robberies wearing light blue surgeon's scrubs, a hunter's flannel shirt and camouflage cap and a construction worker's orange vest.
The eight robberies have been committed in Broward and Palm Beach counties beginning in late September. Each time, the man implies he has a weapon but none can be seen in surveillance photos. He has threatened bank employees with violence.
The amount of money stolen has not been released. No one has been hurt in the robberies.
