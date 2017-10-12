Crash on Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County spills 400 gallons of cooking oil

Crash on Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County spills 400 gallo - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT picture by ST. LUCIE COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT

ORT PIERCE, Fla. - A tanker truck hauling cooking oil created a messy situation Thursday morning on Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said the truck was traveling southbound when it hit a guardrail around 7:29 a.m. near the State Road 70 exit.

About 400 gallons of the oil spilled onto the road.

One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

All southbound lanes were closed for a few hours while crews cleaned up the mess.

