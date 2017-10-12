Evacuations lifted in Fort Pierce after chemical released into a - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Evacuations lifted in Fort Pierce after chemical released into air

UPDATE: First responders have lifted the evacuation order.

EARLIER:

What police initially called a chemical spill in Fort Pierce has prompted evacuations.

It happened at 3630 Selvitz Road and police said officers are evacuating an area for a half mile in each direction.

Brenda Stokes at St. Lucie County Fire Rescue said a liquid fertilizer mix in a tank overheated and a chemical was released into the air.  It was possibly the result of a faulty valve.

She said the release happened in an industrial area and there are no homes in the immediate vicinity.  

Police said they have closed Selvitz Road from Edwards Rd south to Midway Road.

It's not known what type of chemical was spilled or if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

