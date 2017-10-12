The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Karter Strand, a youngster we profiled a little over a year ago has defied the odds.

The North Palm Beach 3-year-old is now cancer free.

I was in the hospital with him in July of 2016 about a month after he was diagnosed with stage-four neuroblastoma. He's now gone from "Saving Karter" to "Karter the Destroyer."

From the sterile hospital hallways to wide open spaces. What a difference a year and a few months make.

"It's really scary that he’s sick because he’s 2 1/2 and you can’t explain it to him," said Laurie Strand at the time.

But this is a happy ending we have the privilege of telling.

"It was hard to imagine this point," she said.

In June of 2016, Karter was diagnosed with a very aggressive cancer, stage IV neuroblastoma. He’s defied the odds.

"I'm proud of him he fought valiantly for his life and proved he wants to be here, so I feel joy when I look at him now," his mother said.

The now vibrant toddler is back to riding waves instead. He doesn’t have time to chat with us, he’s too busy looking out for his little brother. But he did want to tell us his favorite thing about the hospital.

"Dinosaurs. Dinosaurs. Dinosaurs," Karter exclaimed.

They like to say he’s a destroyer. Karter the destroyer.

"That he did," she said. "He destroyed cancer."

"He can do anything he puts his mind to. He is a fighter, he’s courageous and he is my superhero," Laurie went on to proudly say.

Laurie wanted to share the story to thank everyone; she says she can’t come up with the right words but she says everyone’s messages on the Saving Karter Facebook page got her through the darkest moments.

Laurie said she still has a fear of the future but for now, today is a good day. She's also forever grateful to the community for their support. On the toughest days, in the middle of the night, she read the comments on the Saving Karter Facebook page for encouragement.