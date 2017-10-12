Victim in 5-vehicle crash near Indiantown ID'd

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein's fate

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a westbound tractor trailer hit four other vehicles Thursday morning on State Road 710 near Indiantown, killing one person.

The wreck occurred west of Amarylis Avenue in Martin County around 6:45 a.m., closing all lanes in both directions.

FHP Sgt. Raymond Stuhr said the truck crossed the center line in the path of four vehicles, striking the left front of each vehicle before it veered off the road.

A person in a tan, older-model GMC pickup truck was killed in the wreck. The Florida Highway Patrol identified him as Erik Lee Harris, 46, of Keystone Heights, Florida.

Three other people were injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocky.

The semi driver, from Okeechobee, was not hurt. Charges are pending in the crash. The truck, which was painted with a Southeast Milk label on the back, was empty at the time of the wreck.

Traffic was rerouted to Fox Brown Road and Martin Highway. State Road 710 was reopened at 12:30 p.m.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office had earlier said that eight vehicles were involved in the wreck.