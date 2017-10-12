What Americans heard in Cuba attacks

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. Embassy workers heard in Havana, part of the series of unnerving incidents later deemed to be deliberate attacks.

The recording released by the AP is the first disseminated publicly of the many taken in Cuba of sounds that led investigators initially to suspect a sonic weapon.

It sounds similar to shrieking crickets but with an electronic twang. Analysis of the sound reveals there are roughly 20 multiple, distinct tones within the sound.

Recordings from Havana have been sent for analysis to the military and the intelligence services. But they have not significantly advanced U.S. knowledge about what is harming diplomats.

The United States says "we still don't know what is responsible for the injuries."