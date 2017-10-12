Boat capsizes off Sebastian Inlet; three rescued - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boat capsizes off Sebastian Inlet; three rescued

Three people were rescued after the boat they were in capsized Thursday half a mile off the Sebastian Inlet, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials say a helicopter deployed a life raft to rescue the three men. All made it safe to shore. 

There were no more details immediately available. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.