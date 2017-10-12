Riviera Beach residents start recall process - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera Beach residents start recall process

About 100 people gathered at JAY Ministry in Riviera Beach to start the recall process to get the three city council members, who voted to fire City Manager Jonathan Evans, out of office.

Council members Terence Davis, Dawn Pardo, and Lynne Hubbard voted to fire Evans 3-2 on September 20. Davis said it was for “misfeasance” but would not give any more details. 

People in the community remain desperate for answers.

“They had no reason to fire the city manager,” Riviera Beach resident Margaret Wright said. “And if they did, we want to know why.”

“They really need to let us know something,” Riviera Beach resident Elida Barrett said. 

There was no disciplinary action in Evans’ personnel file. 

Many in Riviera Beach want Evans back as their city manager.

“We’re just in support of the city manager and he’s done such a fantastic job so far,” Wright said. 

“If they had kept Jonathan (Evans) in there, I think we would have seen a tremendous growth,” said Riviera Beach resident Emma Brown.

In order to recall the three city council members, residents need to gather at least 2,200 signatures per council member.

Additionally, the petition has to prove that there is grounds for the recall such as misfeasance, neglect of duty, or incompetence, among other things.

The group of residents hired a lawyer and say they’re ready in case the petition gets challenged. 

Residents said they respect Evans because he was transparent. 

“They knew that he wasn’t going to be part of the clique and the corruption so they wanted to get rid off him,” Brown said. 

Residents can pick up petitions to collect signatures in their neighborhoods on Monday at 6 p.m. at JAY Ministry. 

