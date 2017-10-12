Riviera Beach residents start recall process

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.

Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein's fate

Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein's fate

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

About 100 people gathered at JAY Ministry in Riviera Beach to start the recall process to get the three city council members, who voted to fire City Manager Jonathan Evans, out of office.

Council members Terence Davis, Dawn Pardo, and Lynne Hubbard voted to fire Evans 3-2 on September 20. Davis said it was for “misfeasance” but would not give any more details.

People in the community remain desperate for answers.

“They had no reason to fire the city manager,” Riviera Beach resident Margaret Wright said. “And if they did, we want to know why.”

“They really need to let us know something,” Riviera Beach resident Elida Barrett said.

There was no disciplinary action in Evans’ personnel file.

Many in Riviera Beach want Evans back as their city manager.

“We’re just in support of the city manager and he’s done such a fantastic job so far,” Wright said.

“If they had kept Jonathan (Evans) in there, I think we would have seen a tremendous growth,” said Riviera Beach resident Emma Brown.

RELATED: The firing of Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans

In order to recall the three city council members, residents need to gather at least 2,200 signatures per council member.

Additionally, the petition has to prove that there is grounds for the recall such as misfeasance, neglect of duty, or incompetence, among other things.

The group of residents hired a lawyer and say they’re ready in case the petition gets challenged.

Residents said they respect Evans because he was transparent.

“They knew that he wasn’t going to be part of the clique and the corruption so they wanted to get rid off him,” Brown said.

Residents can pick up petitions to collect signatures in their neighborhoods on Monday at 6 p.m. at JAY Ministry.