Palm Beach Zoo: Two bush dogs presumed dead - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Zoo: Two bush dogs presumed dead

The Palm Beach Zoo said Thursday that two bush dogs are presumed dead following a flooding in their habitat. But without confirmation, the zoo is not ruling out the possibility that they are still alive, and although unlikely, possibly outside of their exhibit.

“They are one of a few mammal species at the zoo that burrows, and when water started rising in their home, they likely went underground where they sleep,” said Jan Steele, the zoo’s director of wildlife care and conservation. 

The incident was discovered early Monday when zookeepers performed a routine check on the animals. Naki Carter, spokeswoman for the zoo, in an exclusive interview with WPTV, said the cause of the flooding is under internal investigation. She said outside agencies are assisting. 

The zoo is not ruling out a broken pipe or human error. Carter said she would share the results of the investigation with WPTV which is active and ongoing. The West Palm Beach area received very little rain Sunday.

“We immediately pumped out all the water in the habitat and excavated every burrow. Basically, after an entire day of digging, we were unable to dig any deeper without putting the infrastructure of the habitat in jeopardy,” Jan Steele, the zoo’s director of wildlife care and conservation said in a statement.

According to a news release, zoo officials combed the habitat and surrounding fences for holes and tufts or scratch marks that could indicate the dogs tried to climb a fence. 

Crews from Gast Construction Group also assisted with the search. 

“Understandably, the zoo staff is heartbroken. They have worked long and hard to develop relationships with these dogs and the loss is devastating," Steele said.  

Zoo officials contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and officials with USDA to report the presumed deaths and ongoing investigation, said the zoo. 

 “Given how skittish the dogs were when we didn’t find them in initial searches, we set food out their favorite food items to see if they would come out with no one around," Steele said.

Both bush dogs, Lily and Carino, had individual identification microchips, but zoo officials said that to read the chip you must be within a foot of the animal and they were unable to get close during excavations of the habitat. 

Bush dogs are an endangered species that are both skilled diggers and swimmers. Their toes are webbed. They are natives of South America.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.