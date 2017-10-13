Altercation between student, faculty member - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Altercation between student, faculty member

School officials at Palm Beach Gardens High are investigating an altercation between a student and a faculty member.

Principal Larry Clawson called parents Thursday afternoon to notify them of what he called an unfortunate and brief confrontation inside a classroom.

He went on to say, "appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken. I assure you that we take these situations seriously."

It's unclear what led to the altercation.

