Cops: Electric shock weapon used in robbery

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

When Facebook, Instagram went down, people didn't know what to do

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

A man accused of using an electric shock weapon on a clerk during a robbery Thursday is under arrest, according to Fort Pierce police.

It happened at a Citgo station and convenience store at 4101 Okeechobee Road around 10:20 a.m.



Surveillance video shows a man jumping a counter, stealing money and fighting with the clerk.

Police said the victim fought the suspect despite being shocked by an electric baton, kicked and punched.

Officers who responded to the scene began a search with the help of a police helicopter and K-9. They said they found the suspect in an abandoned house in the 2300 block of South 29th Street.

Police identified him as 21-year-old Middleton Henderson of Edwards Road.

When questioned Henderson reportedly told police, “It didn’t go according to plan, the clerk fought back.”



Police charged Henderson with armed robbery and aggravated battery and booked him into the St. Lucie County Jail.



