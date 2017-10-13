Cops: Electric shock weapon used in robbery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Electric shock weapon used in robbery

A man accused of using an electric shock weapon on a clerk during a robbery Thursday is under arrest, according to Fort Pierce police.

It happened at a Citgo station and convenience store at 4101 Okeechobee Road around 10:20 a.m.
 
Surveillance video shows a man jumping a counter, stealing money and fighting with the clerk.

Police said the victim fought the suspect despite being shocked by an electric baton, kicked and punched.

Officers who responded to the scene began a search with the help of a police helicopter and K-9. They said they found the suspect in an abandoned house in the 2300 block of South 29th Street.

Police identified him as 21-year-old Middleton Henderson of Edwards Road.  

When questioned Henderson reportedly told police, “It didn’t go according to plan, the clerk fought back.”
 
Police charged Henderson with armed robbery and aggravated battery and booked him into the St. Lucie County Jail.
 
 

