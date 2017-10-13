Woman shot by deputy critical but stable - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman shot by deputy critical but stable

A woman shot by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy before he turned the gun on himself, in what police called an attempted murder/suicide, is in critical but stable condition Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the Inlet Harbor Club in Boynton Beach.

Police have not yet released the names of the deputy or the woman he's accused of shooting.

Investigators said they came across new information in the case which requires further investigation. But they did not reveal specifics. 

 

