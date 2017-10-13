Deputy in attempted murder/suicide ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputy in attempted murder/suicide ID'd

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Boynton Beach police have identified the Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy involved in what they call an attempted murder/suicide.

Michael DeMarco shot a woman before fatally shooting himself Thursday morning, police said Friday.

Officers were called to the Inlet Harbor Club, a gated community located near Potter Road and Federal Highway, at 8:06 a.m. 

Police said DeMarco shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself. The woman was taken to Delray Trauma Center in critical condition. She has still not been identified.

DeMarco was hired by PBSO in 1995 and worked for the Lake Worth Police Department prior to that, starting his law enforcement career in 1987.

 

 

