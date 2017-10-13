Sketch of possible hit & run driver released

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol has released a sketch of a person who may have been involved in a deadly hit and run in Boca Raton last month.

A Chrysler 200 changed lanes and struck a motorcycle driven by 36-year-old Kevin Scheinberg and it caused him to lose control and crash, FHP said. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Investigators believe the Chrysler has minor damage to the right rear of the vehicle.

The wreck happened at about 9:34 p.m. Sept. 2 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 south of Yamato Road.

Dash camera video showed the driver of the Chrysler 200 leaving the scene of the crash moments after first responders arrived. At the time, the driver was wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt with bright colored shorts.

If anyone has information about the crash or recognizes the driver, they are urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 954-308-5929 or Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

It happened Saturday night on I-95 in Boca Raton.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a dark color car, possibly a Chrysler 200 struck Kevin Scheinberg’s motorcycle and kept going.

Sonny Scheinberg, his sister, is holding on to the precious memories she has left of her older brother.

“He was goofy and silly and sweet,” said Scheinberg.

Saturday night her world was turned upside down.

“I got a call at 1:30 in the morning from my dad, which doesn’t happen very often,” said Scheinberg.

It was that moment she learned her big bother, 36-year-old Kevin Scheinberg, had been killed in a hit and run accident on I-95.

“I was in shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t move. I was just in shock.”

According to FHP, Kevin Scheinberg was heading north on I-95 just south of the Yamato Road exit when a dark car cut across and hit Kevin’s motorcycle causing him to lose control and get ejected.

That other car never stopped.

“You know, he’s not supposed to be taken at 36,” said Scheinberg. "He had so much more to give and so much more life and he was good. And there’s not enough good people in this world.”

Kevin's family is now searching for answers, for anyone who saw something, knows something, or has seen a car matching the description, possibly with minor right rear-end damage.

“Just please call. Please help us. Bring closure to our family."

Kevin was not wearing a helmet the night of the accident.

Sonny says while her brother was always a cautious rider, her message is to always wear proper protection, including a helmet.