All clear given at Port St. Lucie City Hall - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All clear given at Port St. Lucie City Hall

A suspicious package prompted the evacuation of Port St. Lucie City Hall for a time Friday, according to police.

The bomb squad was called to inspect the package and employees were moved away from the area.

Experts later determined that no hazardous materials were found inside the package.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.