President Trump lays out Iran strategy

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.

In the middle of "Pumpkin Spice Everything" season, Publix has unveiled something new for your taste buds - pumpkin spice iced tea.

The tea is available for a limited time. (Source: Publix/Facebook)

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is criticizing the Iran nuclear deal as he discusses his administration's approach going forward.

Trump says in a White House speech that the deal was "one of the worst" and most "one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."

Trump is arguing the sanctions lifted by the deal gave the country's leaders a "lifeline" when they were in financial trouble.

And he says the deal delivered weak inspections in exchange for no more than a temporary delay in Iran's path to nuclear weapons.

He says Iran is not living up to the "spirit" of the nuclear deal that it signed in 2015.

Trump says the administration will seek to counter the regime's destabilizing activities and will impose additional sanctions on the regime to block its financing of terrorism.

The president says the new strategy will also seek to address the proliferation of Iran's missiles and weapons.

And he says the U.S. will deny Iran's paths to develop nuclear weapons.

