President Trump lays out Iran strategy

President Trump lays out Iran strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) --  President Donald Trump is criticizing the Iran nuclear deal as he discusses his administration's approach going forward.

Trump says in a White House speech that the deal was "one of the worst" and most "one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."

Trump is arguing the sanctions lifted by the deal gave the country's leaders a "lifeline" when they were in financial trouble.

And he says the deal delivered weak inspections in exchange for no more than a temporary delay in Iran's path to nuclear weapons.

He says Iran is not living up to the "spirit" of the nuclear deal that it signed in 2015.  

Trump says the administration will seek to counter the regime's destabilizing activities and will impose additional sanctions on the regime to block its financing of terrorism.

The president says the new strategy will also seek to address the proliferation of Iran's missiles and weapons.

And he says the U.S. will deny Iran's paths to develop nuclear weapons.
  

